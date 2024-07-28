'Solar Opposites' cast brainstorms ways to revive 'The Goldbergs' at SDCC signing

"Solar Opposites" stars discuss the "very endearing" experience of meeting fans and the possibility of a "The Goldbergs" reunion

"Solar Opposites'" Thomas Middleditch and Sean Giambrone discuss the "very endearing" time meeting fans and possibility of a "The Goldbergs" reunion

"Solar Opposites'" Thomas Middleditch and Sean Giambrone discuss the "very endearing" time meeting fans and possibility of a "The Goldbergs" reunion

"Solar Opposites'" Thomas Middleditch and Sean Giambrone discuss the "very endearing" time meeting fans and possibility of a "The Goldbergs" reunion

"Solar Opposites'" Thomas Middleditch and Sean Giambrone discuss the "very endearing" time meeting fans and possibility of a "The Goldbergs" reunion

SAN DIEGO -- Comic-Con signings are a beloved tradition amongst fans and creators alike.

The cast of "Solar Opposites," the animated adult sci-fi series, spoke with On The Red Carpet about their experience meeting fans, sharing heartfelt moments with their audience, and the possible ways we may be able to see "The Goldbergs" again.

One of the stars of the show, Thomas Middleditch, who voices the friendly alien Terry, said "It's very endearing when there's nerves, right? It takes a little bit of courage to be like 'You're, you are that thing that I love. I like you in the thing,' and it's sweet to see that. It shows you right to your face, especially in animation where it's all so distant."

If you haven't seen the show before, producer Sydney Ryan describes it as "essentially a family sitcom, but they're aliens from a planet called Shlorp, and they just love Earth! They're exploring. They're having a good time."

Sean Giambrone ("The Goldbergs"), who plays Yumyulack, explained that making the series and then being able to watch it back is just as fun. "I get directed by her (Sydney Ryan). We hop in the booth and we just start having fun!"

And, if you're a fan of "The Goldbergs," Giambrone is ready for a reunion. What would it take to get the reunion up and running? "Whatever would work," he responded. "Petition your local senator," Middleditch joked.

At the signing, fans were able to meet a creator of the series, Mike McMahan, along with Sagan McMahan, who voices The Pupa (a slug-like creature, which will soon reach maturity and consume the planet).

"I think people were so psyched to meet the voice of The Pupa, 'cause I think people don't understand that it's a kid. It could be anybody, so that was really cool to see everybody's face light up when they were like 'Oh, my God! This is The Pupa!'" executive producer Josh Bycel explained.

"I've never had an experience like that, where it's- I don't know how to explain it!" said Sagan.

Mike told us "when we launched our first season, everybody was on lockdown. So, getting to come here and like, see people say 'This is my favorite show. I watch this with my friends.' Then you get to go back and make a better show, because you've actually met them."

"Solar Opposites" is streaming now on Hulu and will return for season five on August 12.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.

