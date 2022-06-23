CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A soldier who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Duplin County on Sunday has been identified as Sgt. Michael Daniel-Hagan, 28, from San Antonio, Texas.
Daniel-Hagan was assigned to the 5th Battalion, 1st Special Warfare Training Group (Airborne) at the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School.
Daniel-Hagan was participating in a training exercise when he was identified as needing medical treatment. After completing the Psychological Operations Qualification Course, Daniel-Hagan became ill and was taken to Womack Army Medical Center for treatment.
But because of limited bed space, WAMC coordinated with the Naval Hospital at Camp Lejeune to treat Daniel-Hagan. While en route, Daniel-Hagan got out of the ambulance when it pulled over on the side of U.S. 17 near Warsaw.
He was struck by oncoming traffic and was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Michael's death is a tremendous loss to the command," said Col. Eric Jacobson, commander of 1st SWTG (A). "He left an impact not only on students he trained with but also the cadre and the members of the SWCS enterprise. He was an outstanding student in the PSYOP pipeline. We extend our deepest condolences to his family."
Daniel-Hagan enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2017. He served as an Infantryman in the 82nd Airborne Division, prior to attending Psychological Operations Assessment and Selection and the Psychological Operations Qualification Course, which he completed on June 18, 2022.
Daniel-Hagan's awards include Combat Infantryman Badge, Army Commendation Medal with "C" Device, Army Service Ribbon, Army Good Conduct Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Parachutist Badge.
Daniel-Hagan is survived by his wife and son.
An investigation is ongoing.
NOTE: Video is from a previous report and will be updated.
Soldier struck and killed on Duplin County highway identified
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News