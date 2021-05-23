race in america

WATCH: N&O documentary explores complicated history of racial tension in Alamance County

EMBED <>More Videos

WATCH: N&O documentary explores racial tension in Alamance County

GRAHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The News and Observer's "Sound of Judgment" offers the rare view into the fight for racial justice in the small town of Graham and its history of conflict over race, police and power.

The story and documentary highlight pivotal moments in Alamance County's history, such as the murder of Wyatt Outlaw. Outlaw was a formerly enslaved person who rose to prominence after the Civil War, owning a shop in Graham and was the town's first Black elected official. In 1870, the Ku Klux Klan came for Outlaw and hanged him from an elm tree. Republican Gov. William Holden declared Alamance County in insurrection, sent in soldiers to quell the revolt and was impeached for his actions.

40 years later, Alamance County citizens gathered in front of the Graham courthouse to dedicate the Confederate monument.

After the death of George Floyd in 2020, Sheriff Terry Johnson reviewed the Graham protest ordinance and banned protests on territory under his direct control, which include the grounds surrounding the courthouse and Confederate monuments.

During a march to the polls in October 2020, some demonstrators were pepper-fogged. 20 people were arrested, including leaders of the march. The sheriff said arrests were made due to the event permits being violated.

WATCH THE DOCUMENTARY AND READ THE ARTICLE HERE

This story was co-produced by The News & Observer and ProPublica as part of ProPublica's Local Reporting Network program.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygrahamncalamance county newsdocumentaryhistorygeorge floydconfederate monumentrace in americaconfederacy
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE IN AMERICA
Black ex-Tesla worker who claimed racial abuse awarded $137M
12 Black-owned startups from across US take part in Durham program
NCAE: New race education rules in Johnston County 'divide parents'
Black parents in Wake County push to keep school mask mandates
TOP STORIES
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
Raleigh, Wake County set to discuss non-discrimination ordinance
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Show More
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
Tent city pops up in Raleigh's Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
Spooky Holly Springs house raising money for St. Jude surpasses goal
Which restaurants in NC received the most COVID-19 relief funds?
More TOP STORIES News