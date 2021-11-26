Streets at Southpoint closes for the day after 3 people shot, 3 others hurt during evacuation

WATCH: Mall workers, shoppers describe tense moments inside stores

WATCH: Durham police chief gives update on shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Streets at Southpoint has closed early on one of the busiest shopping days of the year after three people were shot Friday, including a 10-year-old.One person is in custody. A weapon was recovered, police said.On Friday afternoon, police and fire crews descended on the popular shopping destination at 6910 Fayetteville Road. Originally, it was believed that one person was shot but ABC11 later learned that three people were shot.The shooting was reported at 3:23 p.m. on the second floor of the mall. Off-duty Durham police officers working at the mall heard shots fired and requested assistance.Police said at a media briefing that three other people were injured during the evacuation. They were all treated for non-life-threatening injuries."They were screaming. Everyone was trampling. Someone even got trampled on the floor. So we had to help them and pick them up," said an employee at a clothing store on the first floor.The shooting happened between two groups that knew each other, police said. The shooting was not random. Most people involved fled, police said."We heard two gunshots. At first, we thought it was a balloon popping, but then we saw everybody was running. And then we did the same," said a UNC student who was shopping at the time of the shooting.The mall was placed on lockdown."Someone was having a panic attack actually, and her mom was trying to calm her down but it wasn't working. She was scared," another store employee said.The 10-year-old was injured by a ricochet shot, police said and was taken to the hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.The mall closed early. Officials said it would remain closed until further notice.The Durham County Sheriff's Office and Highway Patrol assisted Durham Police with traffic management.Drivers and shoppers were urged to avoid the area as police undertook the monumental task of clearing the parking lot..There is no further threat at the mall, police said. The incident remains an active investigation."This is not a situation where someone came into the mall and indiscriminately began firing," Andrews said.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Justice at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29119 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.