plane evacuated

Spirit Airlines plane catches fire after bird flies into engine in NJ; video shows evacuation

Video captured Spirit Airlines evacuation as passengers slid down emergency slides
By 6abc Digital Staff
EMBED <>More Videos

New video shows moment Spirit passengers had to evacuate plane

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. -- A new video shows the moment passengers in Atlantic City, New Jersey had to escape a plane that caught fire on Saturday.

It happened around 6 p.m. as a Spirit Airlines plane was departing for Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

As it was accelerating for takeoff, Spirit Airlines said a bird flew into the plane's engine. The pilot was able to stop the plane safely despite the engine catching fire.

SEE ALSO: Passengers forced to evacuate after plane catches fire at Atlantic City International Airport
EMBED More News Videos

A Spirit Airlines flight taking off at Atlantic City International Airport had to be emergency evacuated due to a fire caused by a bird strike Saturday evening.



Video showed passengers sliding down the emergency exit to get to safety.

RELATED: Video shows small plane clip light pole, crash onto Texas highway
EMBED More News Videos

The pilot was not seriously hurt in the incident that was caught on camera in the Chambers County town.



A total of 102 passengers and seven crew members were on board at the time. Two people suffered minor injuries, officials said.

Spirit Airlines released this statement on the incident:

"Spirit Airlines flight 3044 from Atlantic City to Fort Lauderdale encountered what is believed to be a large bird while accelerating for takeoff in Atlantic City, which entered one of the plane's engines.

"The captain braked safely and brought the plane to a stop, received an indication of damage to the engine, and ordered an evacuation in accordance with our standard procedures.

"All Guests and Team Members evacuated the aircraft and were bussed back to the terminal. We commend our crew for handling the situation swiftly and safely.

"Our Guests will receive full refunds, a future travel voucher and the option of travelling to Fort Lauderdale on another plane tonight."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseybird strikefirebirdsplane evacuatedcaught on videou.s. & worldspirit airlines
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PLANE EVACUATED
Delta plane slides off taxiway in Missouri
RDU-bound plane returns to Boston airport after pilot smells smoke
Flight evacuated at LaGuardia because of smoke
Plane bound for Chicago evacuated for reported smoke in cabin
TOP STORIES
6th grade student dies in 4-wheeler crash
LATEST: More businesses start requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccine
Daughter of 'Jane Roe' from landmark abortion case tells her story
Nobel Prize Medicine: 2 Americans win for heat, touch discoveries
Woman accused of killing Clayton grandmother caught in GA; child safe
Clear skies vanish, rain chances elevated all week
Show More
US Supreme Court starts new term back at court
Clayton neighbors mourn victim, relieved granddaughter in custody
Durham voters have 7 mayoral candidates to consider at the polls
Occupants escape injury after plane lands upside down in Oxford field
Man killed in apparent hit-and-run; Clayton police investigating
More TOP STORIES News