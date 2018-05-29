Armstrong: Duke's headed to my hometown!

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --Word has been out for a couple weeks now, but today we got official notice from the Blue Devils that they're taking a roadie north of the border in August. And not just anywhere north of the border, either. Mississauga, Ontario -- better known as the hometown of (legendary sportscasting icon) Mark Armstrong. It's me.
Duke mysteriously made no mention of this in the press release, instead choosing to focus on such trivialities as it being the hometown of top recruit RJ Barrett. Sure, he's from there too, but I was born first and as I understand it, that gives me dibs, regardless of how much more exceptional his life has already proven to be, World Championship gold medals and all.
Duke will play two games at the Hershey Center in Mississauga, a building that didn't exist during my formative years. They'll play Ryerson, home to the pre-eminent broadcasting program in Canada. They'll also play U of T(oronto). I did not attend either of these institutions of higher learning.
When not playing, I would welcome Mike Krzyzewski and the Devils to visit my old childhood home, my high school and yes, even my first-ever place of employment. I trust Dominion grocery store is still there at the Meadowvale Town Centre. (Note: It has closed since I was a grocery loader back in 1986).
If K and crew are looking for fine dining - I will happily link them to any number of Harvey's, Swiss Chalet or Keg locations. Not sure what the nutritionist would have to say, but eating ketchup chips and Aero bars and sour keys is also a must.
Unfortunately, I can offer no expertise about the CN Tower downtown as I've never actually been inside.
As for Montreal, Blue Devils, you're on your own.
For those who want such details, here are the games scheduled:
- August 15, 2018, 7 p.m. ET -vs. Ryerson University - Hershey Centre
- August 17, 2018, 6 p.m. ET -vs. University of Toronto - Hershey Centre
- August 19, 2018, 3 p.m. ET - vs. McGill University - Place Bell