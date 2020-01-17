Armstrong: Hamilton the player Canes can least afford to lose

Dougie Hamilton leads the team in ice time, runs the first power play unit, kills penalties, has 14 goals and 40 pts in 46 games, has been a Norris candidate all season, and is the team's All-Star nominee. Losing him long-term would be pretty catastrophic - you can't replace him. — Brett Finger (@brett_finger) January 17, 2020

I might be reading too much into this, but listening to Hamilton talk here, it seems to me he was carrying some emotional scar tissue from his previous teams and this group helped heal him a bit? Sounds like he was genuinely nervous about fitting in when he got here: pic.twitter.com/JMBPESREC2 — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) May 20, 2019

Jordan Martinook on Dougie Hamilton: "He's our All Star. It shook everybody up seeing that happen. It’s the cliché hockey next-man-up type thing, but that’s a lot of big minutes to find. Guys will have to step up, and hopefully we can get him back sooner rather than later." — Michael Smith (@MSmithCanes) January 17, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Watching Dougie Hamilton's injury happen was awful enough, but watching it knowing it very likely could've been avoided with an earlier penalty whistle on Columbus just makes things worse. There is flatly no replacing Hamilton's All-Star skill set.There's not even a way to loosely replicate it. He is the Hurricanes unicorn.There is no good time for an injury like this, but this is a doubly terrible occurrence in that it'll not only deprive Dougie of his first career All-Star appearance but also leave the Canes shorthanded as they enter the stretch run of what's guaranteed to be a playoff race determined by a point or two at most.Formal clarity about the injury won't arrive until Friday, but watching Hamilton mouth the words, "I think I broke my leg" was indication enough.After the game, Rod Brind'amour didn't have much to offer: "It doesn't look good obviously, so that's a tough one. You obviously hate to see guys get hurt. it's unfortunate, but that's part of it."Hamilton came to this team a lost soul of sorts, tossed aside by two other teams and stigmatized as an oddity. A supposed quiet loner in a sport that aggressively touts the importance of team chemistry. With the Hurricanes, he finally found a home and acceptance and unsurprisingly has responded with the best hockey of his career.Now, in his absence, everyone must raise their level. Not just the defensemen either. Jaccob Slavin and Brett Pesce must continue to be great. Joel Edmundson must continue to be steady. It's on the likes of Trevor Van Riemsdyk, Haydn Fleury and Jake Gardiner to raise their level of play and become players that can be depended upon. The forwards will have to up their level of productivity to replace Hamilton's missing offense.Nothing comes easily in hockey in normal circumstances. Lose arguably your best player and the margins become even slimmer. That's the unfortunate reality the Hurricanes must tackle now.