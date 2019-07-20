college football

Boxtorow Countdown to Kickoff in Durham revs up fans' excitement for football season

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Saturday afternoon at Zweli's Kitchen in Durham, Donal Ware hosted the fourth annual Countdown to Kickoff college football preview.

The event featured North Carolina Central head coach Trei Oliver, Shaw head coach Adrian Jones, Saint Augustine's head coach Tim Chavous, Elizabeth City State head coach Anthony Jones, Fayetteville State head coach Richard Hayes, Winston-Salem State head coach Robert Massey, Chowan head coach Tim Place, and Johnson C. Smith head coach Kermit Blount.

Fans in attendance had the opportunity to ask the coaches questions as well as win prizes.

This event is part of BOXTOROW's initiative #HBCU127 which is celebrating the first football game played between HBCUs when Biddle (now Johnson C. Smith University) and Livingstone played on December 27, 1892.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsdurhamcollege football
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Pigskin Preview rings in college football season in the Triangle
Mack to the Future: Can Brown recapture magic at UNC?
Armstrong: Duke faces early test with opener against Alabama
NC State football raises money for rare disease community
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wave off Oak Island breaks man's neck, kills him
2 men missing in Raleigh were killed, police say; 3 arrested
Weekend to bring hottest weather of the year in North Carolina
Manhunt after NC woman, Australian boyfriend murdered in Canada
1 killed, 2 injured in Red Springs birthday party shooting, deputies say
Man drowns while swimming in Cape Fear River, officials say
Burn Boot Camp teams up with MDA to help send kids to summer camp
Show More
Instagram test hides how many likes your photos get
Man scales building to reach mom's 15th-floor apartment during fire
ECU has received 'great deal of feedback' since Trump rally
Arborist who died after falling from tree at NC Zoo ID'd
High levels of fecal bacteria found in Buffaloe Road Canoe Launch
More TOP STORIES News