Boxtorow Countdown to Kickoff in Durham revs up fans' excitement for football season

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Saturday afternoon at Zweli's Kitchen in Durham, Donal Ware hosted the fourth annual Countdown to Kickoff college football preview.The event featured North Carolina Central head coach Trei Oliver, Shaw head coach Adrian Jones, Saint Augustine's head coach Tim Chavous, Elizabeth City State head coach Anthony Jones, Fayetteville State head coach Richard Hayes, Winston-Salem State head coach Robert Massey, Chowan head coach Tim Place, and Johnson C. Smith head coach Kermit Blount.Fans in attendance had the opportunity to ask the coaches questions as well as win prizes.This event is part of BOXTOROW's initiative #HBCU127 which is celebrating the first football game played between HBCUs when Biddle (now Johnson C. Smith University) and Livingstone played on December 27, 1892.