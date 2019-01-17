SPORTS

Broughton raises nearly $4,000 at 2nd annual Play4Kay Night

RALEIGH, N.C.
There was plenty of excitement on the court Thursday night at Broughton High School but what was more exciting was what was happening outside of the gym.

Students in a sports marketing class prepared all semester long to host the second annual Play4Kay night to raise money for cancer research.

Students worked on marketing plans, organized a silent auction, T-shirt sales and much more surpassing their goal of the first year by more than triple the amount -- they raised nearly $4,000.

"It's unbelievable and really I've only known this group for such a short time," Jenny Palmateer, the director of Play4Kay, said. "It's just amazing to me to feel so prideful for them. They have this glow about them and they are so into the cause and to see what they've done and how much it means to them is really heartwarming."

Palmateer played for Coach Kay Yow at N.C. State from 1989-93 and coached with her from 1999-2009 and said Coach Yow would be so thankful and humbled to see what these students have done, but she said Yow would also probably say, "great job, but we can do more."

Lisa Patterson, who teaches the sports marketing class, said her students are already preparing for how they can raise more money and beat this class next year.
