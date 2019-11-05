Sports

Carolina Panthers place quarterback Cam Newton on injured reserve, taking 'significant time' for injury to fully heal

The Carolina Panthers have placed quarterback Cam Newton on injured reserve following a foot injury, according to the organization.

"For the past seven weeks, Cam has diligently followed a program of rest and rehab and still is experiencing pain in his foot," general manager Marty Hurney said.

"He saw two foot specialists last week who agreed that he should continue that path prescribed by the team's medical staff, and that it likely will take significant time for the injury to fully heal."

Prior to 2018, Newton missed just three starts in seven years.

The former NFL MVP missed the final two games of the 2018 season due to a shoulder injury that required offseason surgery. Then he suffered a left midfoot sprain in the third week of the preseason.

In his two games in 2019, Newton completed 50-of-89 passes for 572 yards and no touchdown passes with one interception while rushing five times for -2 yards.
