Cary AAU basketball team skips hoops to donate food, supplies to Durham Rescue Mission

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Ruff Ryders AAU basketball team skipped a tournament this weekend to focus on community service instead.

The players donated food and supplies to the Durham Rescue Mission and spent some time learning about what the Mission is about and who they serve.

19-year-old Mikey Bent said delivering food is more important than getting buckets.



"It's important because it's a great opportunity to develop as not only basketball players but leaders as well. That's the three pillars that we focus on. Individual development, team development and leadership," said Bent.

Head coach Yves Michelle makes it a point to teach his club why it's important to give back.

"It's important that my players and these young individuals say, 'How can I help?' Civic engagement is such a big piece of that. That's why they are gung-ho. They've been collecting provisions for over a month and they are very excited to be here," said Michelle.

At the beginning of July, the Ruff Ryders are headed to USBA nationals in July.

