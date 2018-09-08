Charlie Scott, Grant Hill enter the Basketball Hall of Fame

Charlie Scott thanks Roy Williams for carrying on the legacy established by his coach Dean Smith: pic.twitter.com/eTDdDzBJ2O — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) September 8, 2018

This is fantastic -- Charlie Scott on Roy Williams naming his son for him: pic.twitter.com/Hv40kRyw2v — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) September 8, 2018

Here's HOFer Grant Hill thanking K for the role he played in his development: pic.twitter.com/UVTmzTQB5w — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) September 8, 2018

New HOFer Lefty Driesell on why he thinks Mike Krzyzewski became a great coach hahaha: pic.twitter.com/fVTdyFZJk1 — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) September 8, 2018

There have been better players in the history of UNC basketball but none more important than the man they used to call "Great Scott."Charlie Scott found his rightful place in the Basketball Hall of Fame Friday night in Springfield, Massachusetts as part of the Class of 2018.I don't need to tell you that he was the man Dean Smith selected to desegregate not only North Carolina basketball, but North Carolina athletics. Smith chose Scott not just for his skills, but for his fortitude.But man, could he play. 22 points per game for his college career, a two-time All-American, a three-time All-ACC performer and twice he took the Tar Heels to the Final Four. It's likely Scott would've won a couple ACC Player of the Year trophies too but for some shameless bigoted voting by some at the time.Scott spent most of his speech Friday night thanking those who'd helped him along his journey, from his childhood in Harlem, through UNC, all the way to his professional career.He thanked Roy Williams for continuing the legacy of Dean Smith:Scott also added that he was proud to have been the namesake for Roy's son Scott, noting that Scott was lucky he happened to be first otherwise, his name might've been something more colorful:Grant Hill was obviously no slouch himself. He was brilliant from the jump at Duke, that towering alley-oop one of the enduring highlights in college basketball history.We have to lament never knowing how great his pro career would've been given all the hobbling injuries that ended things so prematurely.It takes a special talent to be Hall of Fame worthy even when physical frailty muted his ability.Among those Hill thanked, naturally, was Mike Krzyzewski. K was on the stage with Hill.Former Blue Devil player and Maryland coaching legend Lefty Driesell was also inducted. During his speech, for which Mike Krzyzewski was also on stage, Driesell shared his theory on why K became such a great coach: