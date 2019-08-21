Clayton High School football coach resigns

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The varsity football coach at Clayton High School resigned, after Johnston County School District launched an investigation into grade fixing for student-athletes.
Hunter Jenks resigned his position as head football coach at Clayton High School effective August 21. The school district said Jenks was taking a coaching position at another school system.
This is the second departure from the school in just over a week.
Parents and students were stunned last when they received an email that Principal Dr. Bennett Jones had accepted another position within the school system.
Parents told ABC11 they felt Jones had been forced out of his job.
Students held a rally outside the school, where they chanted "Bring Bennett Back."
As for the investigation into grade-fixing, Johnston County School District has not released any information. Likewise, the school district has not said if either of these personnel changes are related to that investigation.
