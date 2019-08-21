Sports

Clayton High School football coach resigns

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The varsity football coach at Clayton High School resigned, after Johnston County School District launched an investigation into grade fixing for student-athletes.

Hunter Jenks resigned his position as head football coach at Clayton High School effective August 21. The school district said Jenks was taking a coaching position at another school system.

This is the second departure from the school in just over a week.

Parents and students were stunned last when they received an email that Principal Dr. Bennett Jones had accepted another position within the school system.

Parents told ABC11 they felt Jones had been forced out of his job.

Students held a rally outside the school, where they chanted "Bring Bennett Back."

As for the investigation into grade-fixing, Johnston County School District has not released any information. Likewise, the school district has not said if either of these personnel changes are related to that investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsclaytonhigh school football
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows deadly Clinton brawl, family questions self-defense claim
'Dancing with the Stars' Season 28 cast revealed
Shake Shack opens in Cary on Wednesday
Student stops attempted kidnapping at Kentucky school
PNC Arena hiring for 500+ part-time jobs
Tough conversations parents need to have with their kids
7th grader donates $15,000 to St. Jude
Show More
Stranger helps two 80-year-olds get to high school reunion
Teen critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Fuquay-Varina
Early voting underway in 9th District special election
Features, apps to keep students safe
Sister Jean shares secret to longevity on 100th birthday
More TOP STORIES News