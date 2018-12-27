SPORTS

Duke surges past Temple for 56-27 win in Independence Bowl

By
SHREVEPORT, La. (WTVD) --
Duke erased a double-digit halftime deficit with a second-half offensive explosion to bury Temple 56-27 in the Independence Bowl on Thursday.

In the first meeting between the two schools, the Blue Devils looked sluggish early and trailed 27-14 at the half. The second half was a different story with Duke scoring 35 unanswered points.

Daniel Jones threw for 423 yards and five touchdowns, T.J. Rahming caught 12 passes for 240 yards and two scores as Duke blew past the Owls.



Duke (8-5) snapped a two-game losing streak by putting on an offensive show. The Blue Devils scored touchdowns on seven straight drives, flipping a 27-14 deficit in the second quarter to a 56-27 lead by midway through the fourth.



Jones' five touchdown passes and 423 yards passing both set Independence Bowl records. So did Duke's 56 points.



Coach David Cutcliffe won his fourth Independence Bowl. He led Ole Miss to victories in Shreveport in 1998, 1999 and 2002 and is already enshrined in the bowl's Hall of Honor.

Temple (8-5) lost for just the second time in its past eight games.



The Owls took a 13-7 lead in the first half after Delvon Randall's 52-yard interception return for a touchdown.

It was the 10th game this season in which they scored a non-offensive touchdown.

Temple pushed ahead 27-14 late in the second quarter, but Duke responded with 22-yard touchdown pass from Jones to Rahming to pull within 27-21 by halftime.



Temple's Anthony Russo completed 25 of 46 passes for 228 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

It was an impressive win for Duke, which scored just 13 combined points in losses to Clemson and Wake Forest to end the regular season. The lopsided result gives the Blue Devils some momentum heading into 2019.



The Owls looked great for most of the first half, but once Duke's offense got going, Temple's defense didn't have an answer. Now Temple will focus on the transition to new coach Manny Diaz, who replaces Geoff Collins.

Duke should return most of its defense next season, but must replace several offensive starters, including three linemen. The Blue Devils have a difficult game against Alabama in Atlanta to open next season.

Temple loses a senior class that's been to four straight bowl games. But the Owls will return some quality players on both sides of the ball, including quarterback Anthony Russo. Temple hosts Bucknell in the season opener next year.

The city put on a show Wednesday night with a parade, pub crawl and a battle of the bands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
