Duke's Alex O'Connell to miss rest of Canada tour with broken facial bone

DURHAM, N.C. -- Duke says guard Alex O'Connell will miss the remaining two games of the team's Canada tour with a broken bone in his face.

Team spokesman Mike DeGeorge said Thursday that O'Connell fractured his orbital floor, the bone below the eye socket. The sophomore has been released from the hospital, has rejoined the team and is expected to make a full recovery.

O'Connell was hurt in the first quarter of Duke's victory over Ryerson on Wednesday night. Two of his teammates -- freshmen Tre Jones and Cameron Reddish -- aren't playing on the tour due to injuries.

Duke plays the University of Toronto on Friday in Mississauga, Ontario, and McGill on Sunday near Montreal.
