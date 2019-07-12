ECU joins NC State, UNC in approving alcohol sales at sporting events

UNC-Chapel Hill

NCSU

UNC Charlotte

ECU

WSSU

ECSU

UNCA

Applicaian State

Fayetteville State

NC Central

NC A&T

UNCW

UNCG (at off campus events only currently, no plans to sell alcohol at on-campus events)

Four North Carolina universities have now approved alcohol sales at their stadiums and venues. The schools are hoping to have the taps flowing by their first home football game.UNC-Chapel Hill became the first university in the Triangle to approve the sale of alcohol, shortly after Gov. Roy Cooper signed the legislation into law.An official with the university said the athletics department plans to make a presentation to the Board of Trustees in a few weeks on the best ways to implement new alcohol sales.Meanwhile, students and fans are divided about whether college sporting events are the best places to sell alcohol."I like a good beer while I watch the game," said N.C. State student Cedric Craig."Everyone's talking about it. They're so happy," said another N.C. State student Megan Bohm."I think it's a bad idea. You see how many people are passed out drunk there now," said Raleigh resident Walter Person. "It's putting fuel on the fire."Some schools within the UNC-System are opting to participate, while others are not.Universities currently pursuing the sale of alcohol at athletic events include:Schools that are either discussing how the new law impacts them or are exploring their options, but have yet to make a final decision include:UNC-Pembroke has turned down alcohol sales."Now that the selling of beer and wine has been passed as law, the UNC System has full confidence in the relevant boards making this decision who are considering if it is appropriate for their individual campus. We expect each institution to operate in a way that complies with each and every regulations, and accounts for the generally accepted risks that would come with serving alcohol at a sporting event," said UNC-System Spokesperson Jason Tyson.The University of North Carolina and N.C. State are not able to say how much revenue sales could potentially bring in.