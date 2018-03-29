SPORTS

ESPN: Grant Hill to enter Basketball Hall of Fame

Phoenix Suns' Grant Hill (33) runs the length of the court in the third quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves Tuesday, March 16, 2010, in Phoenix.

Grant Hill has been notified of his induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2018, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hill was a two-time national champion and two-time All-American at Duke, but injuries held him back in the NBA during his 19-year career.

He made seven All-Star appearances and was an all-NBA first team honoree in 1996-97.

A formal announcement of the full 2018 Hall of Fame class will come at a Final Four news conference in San Antonio this weekend.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsbasketballhall of fameNCAA
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
NC State commit Knight looks for big year at Southern Nash
NCSU soccer player goes national after overtime goal
NCAA gives NC State transfer Blake Harris waiver to play immediately
Matt Kalil has knee scoped, adding to Panthers' O-line worries
More Sports
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News