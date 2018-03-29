ESPN: Grant Hill to enter Basketball Hall of Fame

Grant Hill has been notified of his induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2018, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.Hill was a two-time national champion and two-time All-American at Duke, but injuries held him back in the NBA during his 19-year career.He made seven All-Star appearances and was an all-NBA first team honoree in 1996-97.A formal announcement of the full 2018 Hall of Fame class will come at a Final Four news conference in San Antonio this weekend.