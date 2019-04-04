Fayetteville Woodpeckers host Media Day two weeks before home opener

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 25-man active roster for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers filed into the US Army Airborne & Special Operations Museum on Wednesday night."Super exciting," said outfielder Seth Beer, who played his college ball at Clemson. "You know, my family kind of has a military background. Grandfather is a Marine. I know how much military loves baseball and love the ballpark. They bring a lot of energy and stuff."Players and coaching staffers were available to speak with media two weeks before the highly anticipated Opening Day home game for the Class A Advanced affiliate of the Houston Astros."With 70 home games here in Fayetteville, we know that's 70 opportunities to make people happier, bring them joy and share the great sport of baseball," Ben Hughes, communications director, said.According to staffers, the players are fresh out of spring training, with more work to do before the home opener against the Carolina Mudcats."I think at this point, they're really eager to face another team in another uniform," said Thomas Whitsett, the pitching coach. "We spent a long spring playing each other. Everybody has been working really hard."The first game gets underway at Segra Stadium on April 18 at 7 p.m.Downtown Fayetteville spectators can expect two nights of fireworks after the game.But before that, the Woodpeckers open the season Thursday in Woodbridge, Virginia, to play the Potomac Nationals in the first of a 14-game road stretch before the long-awaited home opener.