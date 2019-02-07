SPORTS

Fayetteville Woodpeckers name ballpark SEGRA Stadium

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
On Thursday, Fayetteville officials and the Fayetteville Woodpeckers announced they are naming the downtown ballpark SEGRA Stadium.

The name came after a long-term agreement with SEGRA, one of the largest independent fiber bandwidth companies in the United States.



SEGRA will serve as the $40 million stadium's official communications services partner.

"SEGRA is excited to partner with the Houston Astros and the City of Fayetteville," said CEO Tim Biltz. "This is an exciting and transformational project for the city and the region. We look forward to further establishing our brand with this project and investing in the future of Fayetteville."

"We are very excited in Fayetteville to announce that SEGRA has acquired naming rights to our new Fayetteville Woodpeckers' baseball stadium," said Mayor Mitch Colvin in a news release. "SEGRA is making an investment by expanding their business into Fayetteville, providing a state-of-the-art fiber network that will improve connectivity for current businesses and also potentially increasing our economic development efforts as we continue to attract new businesses to our city. So, this naming rights announcement is not only about the name of the baseball stadium, it's about economic development, which has been the goal of the stadium since day one. For that reason, we welcome SEGRA to Fayetteville with high expectations."

The stadium is expected to open in April.

It will serve as a premier sports and entertainment venue for Fayetteville, Cumberland County, and the surrounding communities.

