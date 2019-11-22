Sports

Floyd Mayweather says he's 'coming out of retirement in 2020'

Floyd Mayweather Jr. poses on the scale during a weigh-in Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas for his Saturday boxing bout against Conor McGregor. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather posted to Instagram that he's "coming out of retirement in 2020."

This comes after the 42-year-old posted that he's partnering with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White for "another spectacular event" but did not specify details.

Mayweather, who has won all 50 of his fights, is considered one of the greatest boxers of all time.



He announced his retirement in 2015 but has returned to the ring for special occasions.

In 2017, he defeated Conor McGregor in the UFC star's first-ever professional boxing match and reportedly made more than $200 million for that fight.

He was last seen fighting at an exhibition boxing match against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, who was defeated in just 140 seconds, according to CNN.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscelebrityboxingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tow truck driver shoots man at Durham apartment
Protect your credit card from shimming
Person falls from fourth-floor balcony near NC State
Alleged drunk driver in deadly crash was previously deported: DOJ
Raleigh Christmas Parade 2019: Everything you need to know
Colorful new crosswalks completed in Durham
'Oh my God': 911 calls reveal panic after Bladen Co. plant shooting
Show More
Durham TV show creator flies to Ukraine to explore Trump impeachment questions
Harrison Ford could play Michael Peterson in TV series: Report
Hoke Co. deputies seeking for person of interest in homicide investigation
Porch pirates strike a third of Americans surveyed
Clayton brother, sister collect blankets for families in need
More TOP STORIES News