Former NC State and current Patriots player makes history in NFL

Joe Thuney, a former NC State offensive lineman, is preparing to start in his third super bowl game.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Joe Thuney, a former NC State offensive lineman, is preparing to start in his third Super Bowl in just his first three years in the league, becoming the first player in NFL history to do so.

"It's pretty remarkable," Thuney said. "In 2016, I was fortunate to get drafted by the Patriots, and I'm super stoked. I've kind of been taking it a day at a time from there, and I'm pretty fortunate to be here."

Thuney was a senior when Emanuel McGirt Jr., a current NC State senior offensive tackle, was a freshman.



McGirt said he looked up to Thuney as his backup and learned a lot from him.

He said he still follows Thuney and keeps in touch through Snapchat.
