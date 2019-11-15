Sports

Former NC State basketball player Anthony Grundy dies after domestic dispute: Report

North Carolina State's Anthony Grundy celebrates a win in 2002 against Clemson.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVD) -- Former NC State basketball player Anthony Grundy, an All-ACC selection during his senior season in 2002, died Thursday. He was 40.

Grundy died after a domestic violence dispute in Louisville, Kentucky, according to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer. A report said police responded to a domestic situation at the home address of Grundy's mother. When authorities arrived, they found Grundy in the street bleeding from an "unknown injury."

He later died at the hospital.

A coroner's office report says he died from "multiple sharp force injuries to the body."

Indiana coach and NC State teammate Archie Miller paid tribute to Grundy on social media as did current Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts.





In July, Grundy pleaded not guilty in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Kentucky.

Grundy played guard for the Wolfpack from 1998 to 2002 and was First-Team All ACC during his senior season.

Grundy averaged in double figures for three seasons with the Wolfpack, improving his scoring average each year. As a senior, he averaged 17.8 points per game, sixth-best in the ACC.

He had a brief stint in the NBA, playing with the Atlanta Hawks before playing overseas.
