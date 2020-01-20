Sports

Former UNC, MLB, NFL athlete Danny Talbott dies of cancer at 75

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. -- Danny Talbott, a two-sport athlete at the University of North Carolina and member of the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame, has died after a long battle with cancer. He was 75.

Media outlets report that Talbott died Sunday morning at his home in Rocky Mount.

Talbott played varsity baseball and football for the Tar Heels from 1963 to 1967 and was briefly a member of the freshman basketball team. As a quarterback, he won Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year honors.

UNC football coach Mack Brown and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper were among those posting online condolences to Talbott's family after learning of his passing.

After graduating from UNC, Talbott played one season for the Baltimore Orioles and three seasons in the NFL for Washington.

A cancer care center at Nash UNC Health Care was named for Talbott in 2018.

Talbott is survived by his widow, Myrlene, and son Bryan.

A funeral will be held Thursday at First Baptist Church in Rocky Mount. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the church or to the Danny Talbott Cancer Center in Rocky Mount.
sportsrocky mountncmlbnflhall of fameuncobituarynorth carolina news
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
