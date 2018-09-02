SPORTS

Former walk-on Thayer Thomas helps lead Wolfpack to victory

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Once a walk-on on the NC State football team, Heritage High graduate Thayer Thomas is now showing fans why he belongs on the team.

Thomas earned a scholarship last May and in his first game scored the first touchdown of the season for the Wolfpack.


After the first game, Thomas said it was a dream come true to score a touchdown. He hopes to continue proving himself as a slot receiver.
