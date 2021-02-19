America's favorite pastime is back! Here's when Durham Bulls, Carolina Mudcats and Fayetteville Woodpeckers return to the field

The three major baseball teams in the area the Durham Bulls, Carolina Mudcats, Fayetteville Woodpeckers announced their 2021 season schedules on Thursday.
The Durham Bulls, the earliest of the three to return, will start their season on Tuesday, April 6 hosting the Gwinnett Stripers at Durham Bulls Athletic Park ending the 572-day drought of Bulls at the DBAP. In total, the Bulls are expected to play 142 games this season, 70 of which are home dates.
View the Bulls' schedule in its entirety here
"Good things come to those who wait, and I think we've all waited long enough for this announcement," said Mike Birling, Durham Bulls Vice President - Baseball Operations. "We're ecstatic to welcome both players and fans back into the DBAP for Opening Day and look forward to an exciting and safe season of Durham Bulls baseball!"
"We're back" pic.twitter.com/yT4q6yYlA8— Durham Bulls (@DurhamBulls) February 18, 2021
Both the Carolina Mudcats and the Fayetteville Woodpeckers start their season facing off at the Five County Stadium in Zebulon on May 4.
View the Mudcats' schedule in its entirety here
We will play 120 games this season, including 60 home games at Five County Stadium.— Carolina Mudcats (@CarolinaMudcats) February 18, 2021
Information regarding tickets and COVID-19 protocol for this season will be made available at a later date. pic.twitter.com/Z9lu3d6KxU
The home opener for the Woodpeckers will take place on Tuesday, May 11 at the Segra Stadium against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.
Both the Mudcats and Woodpeckers are scheduled to play 120 total games in its division, 60 of which are home dates for the respective teams.
View the Woodpeckers' schedule in its entirety here
🚨 BASEBALL. IS. BACK. 🚨— Fayetteville Woodpeckers (@WoodpeckersNC) February 18, 2021
Our 2021 regular season schedule is here! The Woodpeckers home opener at @SegraStadium is May 11th against the @Kcannonballers!
READ MORE ▶️ https://t.co/Tz0FWYHylh pic.twitter.com/zRqnrz3m1A
Finally, the newly named Burlington Sock Puppets -- formerly known as Burlington Baseball -- announced its 54-game set in early-December the team will open at the Burlington Athletic Stadium on Saturday, June 5 against the Danville Baseball Club.
View the Sock Puppets' schedule in its entirety here
Ticket information, official game times and COVID-19 safety protocols for the season vary between teams.