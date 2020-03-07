Sports

Wish granted: High school star battling brain tumor getting to see Duke play UNC

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Make A Wish Eastern North Carolina grants about 200 wishes a year, and this weekend's wish is one of the biggest.

Antonio Sellers, a 16-year-old from New Jersey, always dreamed of playing for the Duke basketball team.

After his freshman year at Hudson Catholic Regional High School in Jersey City, he was named as a top 100 recruit.



Just three days after he finished his season, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor in March of 2019.

This weekend, Sellers is living out his lifelong dream of being inside Cameron Indoor Stadium and meeting Coach Mike Krzyzewski. He'll even sit on the baseline for Saturday's North Carolina at Duke game thanks to Make-A-Wish.



After six surgeries and months in the hospital, Sellers remain optimistic and still hopes one day he'll be wearing Duke Blue.
