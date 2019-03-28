Sports

Mathews scores 44 to carry Lipscomb over NC State 94-93

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Garrison Mathews had a career-high 44 points as Lipscomb narrowly defeated North Carolina State 94-93 in the quarterfinals of the NIT on Wednesday night.

Mathews set the program's single-game scoring record in the Division I era and his points were the most by an opposing player at Reynolds Coliseum. He was 14 of 24 from the field, including 8 of 13 from 3-point range, and hit 8 of 11 free throws. He also had eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Kenny Cooper had 12 points and seven assists for Lipscomb (28-7). Ahsan Asadullah added four blocks. Michael Buckland had six assists for the visitors.

Markell Johnson dribbled down the left side of the lane and finished a contested layup with his right hand with 9.6 seconds left to give N.C. State a 93-92 lead. Cooper took the inbounds pass and nearly turned it over in the backcourt, but got into the lane to make a floater at 1.7.

Torin Dorn scored a career-high 34 points and had nine rebounds for the Wolfpack (24-12). Johnson added 19 points. C.J. Bryce had 10 points.

Lipscomb, a No. 5 seed, will play sixth-seeded Wichita State on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Texas and TCU take part in the other semifinal game.

