SPORTS
espn

Mike Krzyzewski says NCAA reforms not well coordinated

DURHAM, N.C. -- Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski doesn't believe the NCAA went far enough with its reforms when it comes to how the changes were coordinated.

Speaking two days after the governing body announced numerous changes following a high-profile corruption scandal in college basketball, Krzyzewski on Friday said he approves the intent behind the changes but added that "they don't have a plan of execution."

"I think the single biggest thing that I would have done different is coordination," he said. "I don't think it's coordinated. ... And I think before you put something that big out, how are we going to execute it?"

To punctuate his point, Krzyzewski showed a photograph of a 2005 summit that included leaders from the NCAA, NBA, National Association of Basketball Coaches, the AAU and others.

"What I would say is, before you do something like that, you should have one of these," Krzyzewski said, gesturing to the photo.

"I'm not being critical of what was done," he added. "I'm being somewhat critical of the coordination and the implementation, the process of getting there and the process of making it happen. Who is doing that?"

Among the notable changes, the NCAA included provisions allowing agent relationships.

The NCAA proposes that a few high school players identified as elite prospects by USA Basketball be allowed to sign with agents beginning July 1 before their senior year. But the NBA would have to change its age-limit restrictions.

Also, college players who sign with agents may return to school if undrafted, but only if they sought NBA advisory evaluations and participated in the league's scouting combine. That also would require tweaks to NBA and players' union rules.

"They're all well-intentioned, but they're not coordinated in how you do it," Krzyzewski said. "Like, no one wants to identify those elite players. The thing about undrafted players coming back, that's OK, but we're talking maybe a half a dozen. Maybe 10 at the most. And those kids wouldn't come back, probably, because if they went to the (NBA) combine, they've kind of gone down that road."
Related Topics:
sportsespnmike krzyzewskiduke blue devilsncaa reformsusa basketballmens college basketball
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
NFL won't punish players who protested during the national anthem
Kelvin Benjamin: I wasn't 'even trying to listen' to Cam Newton in tense pregame interaction
Benjamin, Newton renew feud in Panthers 28-23 win over Bills
PROGRAMMING ALERT! Panthers preseason coverage to change evening lineup
More Sports
Top Stories
Wake Forest assistant coach placed on leave; punch death ruled homicide
UPDATE: Missing Fayetteville woman found
Caregiver charged with abusing 92-year-old in Chatham County
Food Hall to open in Durham, vendors announced
Garner announces new Amazon distribution center
Beagles rescued from Chinese dog meat market arrive in Cary
A timeline of events in Charlottesville, Virginia
WATCH: Soldiers protect flag during storm
Show More
Grandfather's head allegedly stomped 74 times by murder suspect
Wake Forest University asst. basketball coach charged in New York punch death
Houston mom sounds alarm after son born with Zika defects
Parents: Airline put our kids in a hotel and didn't tell us
Teen overcomes incredible odds to become valedictorian, attend college
More News