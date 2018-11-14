SPORTS

NC State adds Jim Valvano name to storied Reynolds Coliseum

EMBED </>More Videos

State adds Jim Valvano's name to Reynolds Coliseum.

RALEIGH, N.C. --
The former home to N.C. State men's basketball will be named for Jim Valvano.

The school announced Wednesday that the arena in Reynolds Coliseum will be named for the former coach. The James. T. Valvano Arena will be dedicated on Dec. 5 to the man who guided the Wolfpack to the 1983 national championship, the program's second NCAA basketball title.

Supporters made a $5 million pledge to name the arena for Valvano, who died of cancer in 1993. The gift will help support the $35 million Reynolds Coliseum renovation project.



"Coach Valvano captured the hearts of Wolfpack fans with his coaching success and dynamic personality," said Director of Athletics Debbie Yow. "Thanks to a small group of NC State alums, we can further memorialize his contributions through this naming opportunity in his beloved Reynolds Coliseum."

Valvano was hired as the basketball coach at NC State on March 27, 1980. His 1983 squad delivered a memorable and historic run to the national title, playing under the mantra of "Survive and Advance."



In 10 seasons, Valvano led the program to two Atlantic Coast Conference titles and seven NCAA tournaments. That included two appearances in the Elite Eight and a Sweet 16 appearance as well as the national title. His teams went 121-37 at Reynolds Coliseum.

The coliseum is now home to the Wolfpack women's basketball program, though the men's team plays at least one game per season there, known as the "Heritage Game." The court is named for former women's coach Kay Yow, who also died of cancer.

On February 21, 1993, Valvano made his final visit to Reynolds Coliseum for the 10-year commemoration of the 1983 Championship and delivered an impactful speech that included the quote he is most recognized for, "Don't give up, don't ever give up."

Valvano died April 28, 1993 at Duke University Medical Center.

The arena will be formally dedicated with the new name before the Wolfpack's Heritage Game December 5 vs. Western Carolina at 7 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsjimmy vNC State Wolfpackcollege basketballRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
SPORTS
49ers fan missing after Monday Night Football Game at Levi's Stadium
Dontari Poe gets $125,000 bonus for weighing in at 330 lbs., source says
NC State to rename basketball arena in honor of Jim Valvano
No. 1 Duke hears the noise, hosts Eastern Michigan
More Sports
Top Stories
Victims in Johnston Co. triple murder were family members, friends of suspect
Michael Avenatti arrested for domestic violence in LA
Shocked Lumberton residents remain 'hopeful' missing girl found safe
Woman hit from behind, robbed outside TJ Maxx in Wake Forest
Raleigh neighborhood collaborative looks to help displaced fire victims
Intermittent fasting: What is it and is it right for you?
Yoga studio to stretch into the heart of Raleigh during Christmas Parade
Clayton Riverwalk closed, greenway flooded from recent rainfall
Show More
4th suspect sought in murder of CA man found inside burning car
Get a call asking you to confirm a purchase? Don't get scammed
49ers fan missing after Monday Night Football Game at Levi's Stadium
Feds warn of health insurance fraud
Volunteers create bows to remember car crash victims
More News