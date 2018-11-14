NC State adds Jim Valvano name to storied Reynolds Coliseum

Excited to honor the life of this man with the naming of the James T. Valvano Arena in Reynolds Coliseum.



The arena will be formally dedicated before @PackMensBball's Heritage Game on Dec. 5.https://t.co/jRB5IkRp0W pic.twitter.com/s4iijWMiLq — NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) November 14, 2018

Jim Valvano will always be an icon of NC State. It’s fitting that the building he led the Wolfpack to so many memorable moments will share his name. I hope you’ll join us on Dec. 5 for our Heritage Game & dedication of James T. Valvano Arena at William Neal Reynolds Coliseum. — Kevin Keatts (@CoachKeattsNCSU) November 14, 2018

The former home to N.C. State men's basketball will be named for Jim Valvano.The school announced Wednesday that the arena in Reynolds Coliseum will be named for the former coach. The James. T. Valvano Arena will be dedicated on Dec. 5 to the man who guided the Wolfpack to the 1983 national championship, the program's second NCAA basketball title.Supporters made a $5 million pledge to name the arena for Valvano, who died of cancer in 1993. The gift will help support the $35 million Reynolds Coliseum renovation project."Coach Valvano captured the hearts of Wolfpack fans with his coaching success and dynamic personality," said Director of Athletics Debbie Yow. "Thanks to a small group of NC State alums, we can further memorialize his contributions through this naming opportunity in his beloved Reynolds Coliseum."Valvano was hired as the basketball coach at NC State on March 27, 1980. His 1983 squad delivered a memorable and historic run to the national title, playing under the mantra of "Survive and Advance."In 10 seasons, Valvano led the program to two Atlantic Coast Conference titles and seven NCAA tournaments. That included two appearances in the Elite Eight and a Sweet 16 appearance as well as the national title. His teams went 121-37 at Reynolds Coliseum.The coliseum is now home to the Wolfpack women's basketball program, though the men's team plays at least one game per season there, known as the "Heritage Game." The court is named for former women's coach Kay Yow, who also died of cancer.On February 21, 1993, Valvano made his final visit to Reynolds Coliseum for the 10-year commemoration of the 1983 Championship and delivered an impactful speech that included the quote he is most recognized for, "Don't give up, don't ever give up."Valvano died April 28, 1993 at Duke University Medical Center.The arena will be formally dedicated with the new name before the Wolfpack's Heritage Game December 5 vs. Western Carolina at 7 p.m.