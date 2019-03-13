ACC Tournament: NC State fights back from early double-digit deficit to beat Clemson 59-58

Clemson (19-13) shot the lights out in the first half, going 8-of-13 on 3s. That sharpshooting gave the Tigers an early lead that they built to 16 points at halftime.
Clemson leads 42-26 at the half in Charlotte. Keatts won’t be happy with that half— Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) March 13, 2019
But NC State refused to give up.
The Wolfpack spent the entire second half battling back into the game.
Markell Johnson gave his team a lead by draining a 3-point shot with 5:30 left to go in the game.
Markell is on another incredible planet right now— Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) March 13, 2019
The teams then went back and forth, with neither team leading by more than a couple points for the rest of the game.
But in the end, the Wolfpack won as Johnson was fouled and sank two free throws with 2.6 seconds left to seal the game.
Clemson's long desperation shot at the buzzer was well off the mark.
Johnson led the Wolfpack with 23 points.
The No. 8 Wolfpack will move on to play top-seeded Virginia on Thursday at 12:30 p.m.
It's unclear whether NC State will need to pull the upset of the Cavaliers to get into the NCAA tournament. Before Wednesday's game, some basketball analysts regarded NC State-Clemson game as a play-in of sorts for an at-large bid into the tournament.
As for the other ABC11-area teams (UNC and Duke), they will undoubtedly make the NCAA tournament. The only question that remains for those teams is will they land a No. 1 or No. 2 seed.
UNC tips off Thursday at 7 p.m. against the winner of the Notre Dame-Louisville game.
Duke will take on the winner of Pittsburgh-Syracuse after the completion of the UNC game.
If UNC and Duke both win their quarterfinals matches, they will meet for the third time this year with a spot in the ACC Tournament final on the line -- as well as a likely No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.