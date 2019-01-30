SPORTS

NC State names next Athletics Director

NC State announced Boo Corrigan would be the school's next Director of Athletics.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Corrigan will replace Debbie Yow, who is retiring. Corrigan comes from Army, where he's spent the last eight years.

Corrigan was the 2017 Athletic Director of the Year. His time at Army was one of the most successful in program history, including academic, athletic, and fundraising success.

His first day as NC State Athletics Director will be May 1.

"I am honored to be selected by Chancellor Woodson to lead NC State Athletics, and my family and I are thrilled to be part of the Wolfpack," said Corrigan. "NC State is a special institution with a long, proud athletic history and an incredible fan base. I'm excited to work with the university's outstanding coaches, talented student-athletes and dedicated staff to build on the strong foundation developed over the last several years and look forward to moving NC State to even higher levels in all aspects of the student-athlete experience."
