NCAA announces penalties in North Carolina Central University case

The NCAA Committee on Infractions reached a final decision regarding the academic miscertification of 22 student athletes in seven sports from 2012-2013 through 2014-2015 at NCCU Wednesday.The miscertifications included student athletes from men's and women's cross country, track and field, men's basketball and football in data initiated in Sept. 2016.An initial investigation confirmed violations were unintentional and the university acknowledged there was significant reliance on manual processing across campus departments at the time.In its report, the NCAA enforcement staff said that "the violations were unintentional and the institution otherwise maintained appropriate certification, rules education, and monitoring policies and procedures."The penalties imposed by the NCAA Committee on Infractions include:-Two years probation from May 30, 2018 through May 29. 2020.- A vacation of wins in men's track & field, men's cross country, women's crosscountry, women's track and field, baseball, men's basketball and football in contestsin which the involved student-athletes competed while ineligible.-Attendance at NCAA Regional Rules Seminars (self-imposed by the university).-Completion of an internal academic audit by the end of the 201718 academic year(self-imposed by the university).-A $5,000 fine (self-imposed by the university).The penalties imposed by the Committee on Infractions did not include any additionalcompetition penalties, scholarship reductions or recruiting restrictions.Following the NCAA Committee on Infractions initial response, the university made an appeal and it plans to submit another appeal.