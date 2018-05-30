NCAA

NCAA announces penalties in North Carolina Central University case

EMBED </>More Videos

NCCU hit with penalties from the NCAA involving 22 athletes (WTVD)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
The NCAA Committee on Infractions reached a final decision regarding the academic miscertification of 22 student athletes in seven sports from 2012-2013 through 2014-2015 at NCCU Wednesday.

The miscertifications included student athletes from men's and women's cross country, track and field, men's basketball and football in data initiated in Sept. 2016.

An initial investigation confirmed violations were unintentional and the university acknowledged there was significant reliance on manual processing across campus departments at the time.

In its report, the NCAA enforcement staff said that "the violations were unintentional and the institution otherwise maintained appropriate certification, rules education, and monitoring policies and procedures."

The penalties imposed by the NCAA Committee on Infractions include:
-Two years probation from May 30, 2018 through May 29. 2020.
- A vacation of wins in men's track & field, men's cross country, women's cross
country, women's track and field, baseball, men's basketball and football in contests
in which the involved student-athletes competed while ineligible.
-Attendance at NCAA Regional Rules Seminars (self-imposed by the university).
-Completion of an internal academic audit by the end of the 201718 academic year
(self-imposed by the university).
-A $5,000 fine (self-imposed by the university).

The penalties imposed by the Committee on Infractions did not include any additional
competition penalties, scholarship reductions or recruiting restrictions.

Following the NCAA Committee on Infractions initial response, the university made an appeal and it plans to submit another appeal.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsNCAAnccuDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NCAA
'Who runs basketball?' Coach K disappointed in NCAA rules rollout
UNC Athletic Director responds to self-reported NCAA violations
Barton back in the football game, hires Triangle coach
UNC, N.C. State, ECU set to host NCAA baseball regionals
More NCAA
SPORTS
ESPN reporter ruins suit in muddy downhill slide at Little League World Series
ABC11 talks to former Orange HS pitcher Wilson after his winning MLB debut
Former Panthers' defensive end Charles Johnson retires
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
NC State commit Knight looks for big year at Southern Nash
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News