SPORTS

Nike and Duke reps meet to discuss Zion's shoe blowout

EMBED </>More Videos

Zion Williamson is not expected to play at Syracuse on Saturday.

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Nike official was at Duke on Thursday, personally examining the shoddy shoe seen worldwide.

Duke and Nike are working toward finding a more stable and supportive size 15 shoe for Zion Williamson to wear.

Wednesday night's game against North Carolina where Williamson had his social-media-splitting shoe malfunction was the third consecutive game that he wore that specific pair of shoes.

There's no set timetable on when players must switch out shoes, and most players can go longer than three games.

READ MORE: UNC riding high, questions linger for Duke

But because of the size and mobility of the 6-foot-7, 285-pound Williamson, he will need to switch out his shoes more frequently.

Duke said it will make sure that happens going forward.

The Blue Devils will continue to wear Nike.

Williamson and his family understand this was a fluke, they said.

As far as people saying the Duke star should just sit out the rest of the season to prepare for the NBA, ABC11 is being told that won't happen.

Williamson is expected to make the trip to Syracuse on Saturday but sit out as he continues to heal his Grade 1 right-knee sprain.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsDuke Blue DevilsshoesnikeDurham
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Stars looking for more against hot Hurricanes
Jim Boeheim will coach Syracuse vs. Duke on heels of fatal accident
UNC riding high, questions linger for Duke
No. 8 UNC faces another test vs. No. 16 Florida State
More Sports
Top Stories
'I could've been killed:' Brick thrown off overpass shatters woman's windshield
NC judge throws out voter ID, income tax amendments
Teenage son charged with murder in death of Durham developer in 2018
Durham Police investigate PNC bank robbery
Wake County woman experiences act of kindness on worst day of her life
NC Book Festival and a kid's career fair, things to do this weekend
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse
Cary doctor wants to break stigma surrounding mental health
Show More
Raleigh interior designer featured in March issue of Southern Living
3 women accused of robbing gas station in Cary
Advocates of undocumented students asking WCPSS for more protections
Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged in Florida prostitution sting
California parents accused of starving, torturing 12 children plead guilty
More News