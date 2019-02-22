Nike and Duke reps meet to discuss Zion's shoe blowout

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --A Nike official was at Duke on Thursday, personally examining the shoddy shoe seen worldwide.
Duke and Nike are working toward finding a more stable and supportive size 15 shoe for Zion Williamson to wear.
Wednesday night's game against North Carolina where Williamson had his social-media-splitting shoe malfunction was the third consecutive game that he wore that specific pair of shoes.
There's no set timetable on when players must switch out shoes, and most players can go longer than three games.
READ MORE: UNC riding high, questions linger for Duke
But because of the size and mobility of the 6-foot-7, 285-pound Williamson, he will need to switch out his shoes more frequently.
Duke said it will make sure that happens going forward.
The Blue Devils will continue to wear Nike.
Williamson and his family understand this was a fluke, they said.
As far as people saying the Duke star should just sit out the rest of the season to prepare for the NBA, ABC11 is being told that won't happen.
Williamson is expected to make the trip to Syracuse on Saturday but sit out as he continues to heal his Grade 1 right-knee sprain.