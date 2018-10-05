SPORTS

Orangetheory Fitness: Bridget Condon and Duke's Nolan Smith try it out

EMBED </>More Videos

Ever thought about trying Orangetheory Fitness but didn't know what to expect?

By
Ever thought about trying Orangetheory Fitness but didn't know what to expect?

ABC11's Bridget Condon and Duke's Director of Basketball Operations, Nolan Smith, tried it out.

Orangetheory is an hour-long group fitness class wear each participant wears an OTbeat technology monitor which measures heart rate and performance data.

The class is designed with five heart rate zones, Gray, Blue, Green, Orange and Red.

The goal is to spend at least 12 minutes or more in the Orange Zone to get your heart rate between 84 to 91 percent of your unique heart rate maximum.

Participants are competing to see who can get the most splat points, points that indicate time spent in the orange and red zones.

Get your free trial at Orangetheoryfitness.com
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsworkoutsportsfitness
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Brian Bowen Sr.: Colleges offered cash, improper benefits for son to attend
Blue Jackets, Bobrovsky face Hurricanes in home opener
Bailey's OT goal lifts Islanders past Carolina, 2-1
VIDEO: Surprise! Canes fan pops question at season opener
More Sports
Top Stories
'I feel like a monster:' Cold medicine killer apologizes to wife's family
Lawsuit alleges LaCroix contains cockroach insecticide ingredient
Toddler dies after strong wind sends bounce pad flying
VIDEO: Woman defends Spanish speakers being berated while shopping
Jason Van Dyke trial, Laquan McDonald shooting timeline
38-year-old woman shot while stopped at red light in Durham
Kavanaugh latest: Senators vote 51-49 to move forward on Supreme Court vote
Mega Millions jackpot at $420M ahead of tonight's drawing
Show More
Family, friends prepare to say goodbye to 6-year-old Maddox Ritch
29-year-old Raleigh lawyer dies from flu complications
Toddler shreds more than $1K in cash his parents were saving
What's on the menu for the 2018 NC State Fair
Kavanaugh confirmation: How key senators sided
More News