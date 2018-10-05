Ever thought about trying Orangetheory Fitness but didn't know what to expect?ABC11's Bridget Condon and Duke's Director of Basketball Operations, Nolan Smith, tried it out.Orangetheory is an hour-long group fitness class wear each participant wears an OTbeat technology monitor which measures heart rate and performance data.The class is designed with five heart rate zones, Gray, Blue, Green, Orange and Red.The goal is to spend at least 12 minutes or more in the Orange Zone to get your heart rate between 84 to 91 percent of your unique heart rate maximum.Participants are competing to see who can get the most splat points, points that indicate time spent in the orange and red zones.Get your free trial at Orangetheoryfitness.com