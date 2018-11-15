Pack fans react to the news about James T. Valvano Arena

Crowdsourcing: Pack fans - what’s your reaction to this Valvano Arena news? I’m guessing majority of you feel it’s well-deserved and a long time coming? — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) November 14, 2018

I was a freshman at State in 1980, V's first year there. So many memories made in that arena. This is long overdue and the news actually brought a few tears. — Chuck Walker (@Chuck32) November 14, 2018

Not gonna lie. I almost got a bit choked up, but Coach V and Reynolds are to soft spots for me. Very happy to see this happening. — Kyle Holliday (@KyleHolliday) November 14, 2018

Lucky enough (and old enough) to be a student in the building at Reynolds while Jimmy V coached. I'm cool with it :) 🐺 — Jamie Kellner 📸 (@jbkellner) November 14, 2018

Too little too late — Jon Baumann (@jmbauman87) November 14, 2018

Absolutely! Stick in the face of the clowns that ran him off. — Tim Sharpe (@tsharpe65) November 14, 2018

Should of just added Jimmys name to the court alongside Kay. It really does suck we can’t name the court at PNC after Valvano. — nate thomas (@NThomastheman) November 14, 2018

Love it. Also would’ve liked the court in PNC to be named Jimmy V court but oh well this works. Took way too long though. — Will Perkins (@willperk15) November 14, 2018

Should build the Valvano Arena on Centennial and host games on campus. Just my two cents. — AJ (@PackAlum10) November 15, 2018

I like it, but man is it a mouthful. Kay Yow Court at James T. Valvano Arena at William Neal Reynolds Coliseum. Whew — David (@davidfromNC) November 14, 2018

The news came seemingly out of nowhere on Wednesday: Reynolds Coliseum will soon hold not just Kay Yow Court, but also James T. Valvano Arena.The announcement was the result of a successful $5 million fundraising campaign headed by NC State Trustee Tom Cabaniss.Valvano's former wife Pam Strasser told ABC11 that Cabaniss had approached her a couple months ago with his plan. She was stunned and overjoyed, knowing that Jim would've been impossibly touched by the gesture, given his love for the school.With the fundraising finished Wednesday and a formal announcement, that feeling only intensified for her. Strasser wanted everyone at State, from fans on up, to know how much she and the family appreciated the school.It goes without saying that Strasser and Valvano didn't always have the warm fuzzies for State in the immediate wake of his firing almost 30 years ago.A good segment of the fanbase still harbors more than a little resentment about it as well. For the family, those feelings are long gone though.Strasser said that the good that NC State has meant to her family far outweighs any bad that happened.Here is was Pack fans are saying on Twitter:The responses are obviously far from scientific, but the fact the tweet received a fair amount of likes seemed to indicate I had a pretty good sense of the general mood. There were some other interesting responses.Some described emotion.For others, it triggered nostalgia.Nostalgia is not always a good thing when it brings back raw feelings. There is still bitterness out there at how Valvano was treated at the end of his tenure.A few appreciated the gesture but would've liked something else much better.With the addition of Valvano Arena, the verbiage of the building is undoubtedly a little bulky.Valvano has a statue outside Reynolds and now his name will be on the arena inside.It's a fitting tribute given the impact he had at State in his decade on campus.We know though that his legacy though is so much bigger than State. The legendary speeches, the Eponymous Foundation and the countless lives that have been saved or bettered in his name.