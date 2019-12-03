Carolina Panthers fire head coach Ron Rivera

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Ron Rivera after nine seasons at the helm, owner David Tepper announced Tuesday on the team's website.Secondary coach Perry Fewell has been named interim head coach. Offensive coordinator Norv Turner will transition to special assistant to the head coach, and quarterbacks coach Scott Turner will serve as offensive coordinator, the team said."I believe this is the best decision for the long-term success of our team," Tepper said. "I have a great deal of respect for Ron and the contributions he has made to this franchise and to this community. I wish him the best. I will immediately begin the search for the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers."Rivera was named the fourth head coach in Carolina Panthers history in 2011. He had a 76-63-1 regular season record and a 3-4 postseason mark.Rivera led the team to a Super Bowl appearance, an NFC Championship and three NFC South titles.But a promising season this year unraveled as starting quarterback Cam Newton was severely limited by injury.Undrafted free agent Kyle Allen stepped in and led Carolina to some early season victories but the Panthers slumped in recent weeks, losing four in a row including a 29-21 home loss to the Washington Redskins this past Sunday that dropped their record to 5-7."We are going to take a comprehensive and thorough review of our football operation to make sure we are structured for long-term sustained success," Tepper said. "Our vision is to find the right mix of old-school discipline and toughness with modern and innovative processes. We will consider a wide range of football executives to complement our current football staff. One change that we will implement is hiring an assistant general manager and vice president of football operations. We all must recognize that this is the first step in a process, but we are committed to building and maintaining a championship culture for our team and our fans."This is a developing story. Check back for updates.