APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- One of Wake County's most popular parks is about to get a whole lot bigger.
The Wake County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the purchase of 96 acres of land north of Crowder County Park on Monday.
The park is in Apex on Ten-Ten Road near Holly Springs Road and is the county's third most-visited park but it is also the second-smallest at 33 acres.
An estimated 155,000 people visited the park in the most recent fiscal year.
"There's a lot of activity packed into this small park," said Emerson Barker, deputy director of Wake County Parks, Recreation and Open Space. "We're excited for this opportunity to expand it and further meet the needs of this growing part of Wake County."
In 1992, Doris Crowder donated the original 33 acres of land to Wake County
The park expansion is the first project to receive funds from the 2018 voter-approved bond for Wake County parks, greenways, recreation and open spaces.
The county has been trying to acquire the land for 21 years.
The price for the 96 acres is $4.9 million, and $3.1 million of that is funded by the Little River Reimbursement Fund, with most of the rest coming from the bond project.
Completion of the expansion could come in 2025, and uses could include hiking/walking trails, fishing, environmental education and other recreation. A future connection to the Town of Cary's Jack Smith Park and greenway system could also be possible.
County officials said expanding the park will require a master planning process, which includes opportunities for the public to provide feedback.
Popular Wake County park to quadruple in size
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News