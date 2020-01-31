Sports

Raleigh's Devonte' Graham selected for NBA Rising Stars game

Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte' Graham shoots against the New York Knicks in an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

By
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The NBA announced on Friday that Raleigh's Devonte' Graham has been selected to participate in the 2020 NBA Rising Stars.

Graham, a graduate from Broughton High School, leads the Charlotte Hornets in scoring with a career-high 18.2 points per game and is averaging career highs in assists (7.6), rebounds (3.6) and three point field goals per game (3.6), while shooting career-best percentages from the field (37.4), three-point line (37.9) and free-throw line (81.8).

Graham's 7.6 assists per game rank seventh in the NBA and third among all first- and second-year players.

RELATED: ENTER TEXT HERE

The former Kansas star has tallied 13 points-assists double-doubles this season, the fifth-most in the NBA this year.

Graham became just the second player in NBA history to total 125 three-pointers and 250 assists in the first 35 games of a season, joining James Harden as the only players ever to do so.



The game will be part of NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago and will showcase the NBA's best first- and second-year players. For the sixth consecutive year, the contest will feature a USA versus the World format. The game will take place at the United Center in Chicago and will air at 9 p.m. (ET) on TNT.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscharlotteraleighcharlotte hornetsnbanorth carolina news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rainy night ahead after a messy Friday commute
Paratrooper from 82nd Airborne Division dies on Fort Bragg
Durham DMV hosts 'Real ID' Express Day
LIVE: End of Trump impeachment trial in sight
Cole Anthony probable for UNC's game against Boston College
VIDEO: Snow falls at Bank of America Stadium
US airlines suspend China flights amid coronavirus concerns
Show More
Car bursts into flames on railroad tracks in Raleigh
Verizon outage affects Charlotte, Triad, Triangle
Vigil honors Alyssa Altobelli, 14-year-old killed in crash with Kobe
Man wearing gas mask panics passengers on flight
Durham district attorney faces tough questions at town hall
More TOP STORIES News