Raleigh's Devonte' Graham selected for NBA Rising Stars game

Graham, a graduate from Broughton High School, leads the Charlotte Hornets in scoring with a career-high 18.2 points per game and is averaging career highs in assists (7.6), rebounds (3.6) and three point field goals per game (3.6), while shooting career-best percentages from the field (37.4), three-point line (37.9) and free-throw line (81.8).
Graham's 7.6 assists per game rank seventh in the NBA and third among all first- and second-year players.
The former Kansas star has tallied 13 points-assists double-doubles this season, the fifth-most in the NBA this year.
Graham became just the second player in NBA history to total 125 three-pointers and 250 assists in the first 35 games of a season, joining James Harden as the only players ever to do so.
Raleigh’s own Devonte’ Graham will play in the rising stars game during #NBA all-star weekend. @Broughtonsports @ABC11_WTVD @Devonte4Graham— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) January 31, 2020
The game will be part of NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago and will showcase the NBA's best first- and second-year players. For the sixth consecutive year, the contest will feature a USA versus the World format. The game will take place at the United Center in Chicago and will air at 9 p.m. (ET) on TNT.