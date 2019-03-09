Sports

Steph Curry keeps promise, delivers shoes to girl who wanted sneakers in her size

North Carolina's Steph Curry injected serious girl power into his line of Under Armour shoes for International Women's Day.

North Carolina's Steph Curry injected serious girl power into his line of Under Armour shoes for International Women's Day.

The NBA player and Charlotte native released sneakers for girls in response to a 9-year-old girl who asked Curry why his shoes weren't offered in the girl's section of the Under Armour website.

Curry promised Riley Morrison he would do something about it.

"It's a really special experience. I've never imagined that this would happen..really happy I wrote that letter and I'm really happy he wrote back to me," Riley said.

Curry unveiled the "Curry 6 United We Win Colorway" shoes in celebration of International Women's Day.

Riley helped design the sock liners in the shoe complete with inspirational messages like "Be Fearless" and "Rock the Currys."

Proceeds from the shoe sales will fund an annual scholarship for female students in the San Francisco Bay Area.
