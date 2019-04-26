Take a picture with the Stanley Cup at Brewgaloo in downtown Raleigh

The famous NHL championship trophy will be at Brewgaloo in Raleigh on Saturday.
The Carolina Hurricanes are trying to win it but before they do, you can see the Stanley Cup and grab a selfie with it on the steps of the Old Wake County Courthouse right across from the ABC11 Raleigh Eyewitness News Center.
We have a very special guest attending this year‘s @brewgalooraleigh !!! The real & official Stanley Cup will be on display tomorrow from 3 to 9 PM on the courthouse steps in downtown Raleigh. Congrats @nhlcanes on your wins!!! Bring your cameras! 📸 https://t.co/uYL7mNCdpS pic.twitter.com/LxRfjiy710— Brewgaloo (@Brewgaloo) April 26, 2019
The Cup will be on display from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Meanwhile, Caniacs scooped up tickets for Round 2 home playoff games.
The Hurricanes began the next step of their quest to grab the Stanley Cup with Game 1 of the series Friday night at the New York Islanders.