Take a picture with the Stanley Cup at Brewgaloo in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Here's your chance to see and even take a photo with the Stanley Cup.

The famous NHL championship trophy will be at Brewgaloo in Raleigh on Saturday.

The Carolina Hurricanes are trying to win it but before they do, you can see the Stanley Cup and grab a selfie with it on the steps of the Old Wake County Courthouse right across from the ABC11 Raleigh Eyewitness News Center.



The Cup will be on display from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.



Meanwhile, Caniacs scooped up tickets for Round 2 home playoff games.

The Hurricanes began the next step of their quest to grab the Stanley Cup with Game 1 of the series Friday night at the New York Islanders.
