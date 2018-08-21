SPORTS

Teamworks Academy helps college athletes transition into the business world

EMBED </>More Videos

New program helps college athletes transition into the business world

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Former Duke offensive lineman Zach Maurides used to have a terrible time keeping on top of his frenetic schedule as a college athlete.

That frustration wound up as inspiration.

Maurides is now CEO of Teamworks, a company that helps teams and athletic departments schedule and communicate more efficiently among many other things.

In the summer of 2018, Maurides created something new - Teamworks Academy.

It's a program aimed to help college athletes transition into the business world.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The first group of five former athletes is a month into the training program. Maurides wanted his trainees to be constantly focused on innovation, to make it a tangible skill of their own and not just an intangible notion.

To that end, one of the assignments the Teamworks Academy members will have to complete during their time is identifying something about the Teamworks business that could be improved, putting together a game plan to make it better.

Then, they work with the CFO and executive team to institute the changes.

Maurides said that the constant input of academy members fresh out of college will keep the company informed and on top of the changing realities and needs of the modern day college student-athlete versus when he was in school.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportseducationathletesduke universityDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Matt Kalil has knee scoped, adding to Panthers' O-line worries
Vote for the ABC11 high school football Game of the Week!
IndyCar's Wickens injured in violent Pocono crash
Ontario's R.J. Barrett has 23 points, 11 assists to help Duke wrap 3-game sweep in Canada
More Sports
Top Stories
Silent Sam silenced? Gov. Cooper speaks after toppling of Confederate statue
Mollie Tibbetts' body found, authorities believe
Affidavit: Colorado man admits he killed wife, but says she strangled their two daughters
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Woman denied job after testing positive for cannabis after using pot lip balm
NC beach homes 'doomed' due to climate change, professor says
PNC Arena hoping to fill more than 400 jobs
Protesters knock down Silent Sam statue, which had stood on UNC campus since 1913
Show More
What's happened since May's Rally for Respect
Raleigh police watching Confederate monuments at State Capitol
US deports former Nazi camp guard to Germany
Women denied job because of 'ghetto' names
Hoke County schools take safety precautions with mobile app
More News