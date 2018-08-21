DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --Former Duke offensive lineman Zach Maurides used to have a terrible time keeping on top of his frenetic schedule as a college athlete.
That frustration wound up as inspiration.
Maurides is now CEO of Teamworks, a company that helps teams and athletic departments schedule and communicate more efficiently among many other things.
In the summer of 2018, Maurides created something new - Teamworks Academy.
It's a program aimed to help college athletes transition into the business world.
The first group of five former athletes is a month into the training program. Maurides wanted his trainees to be constantly focused on innovation, to make it a tangible skill of their own and not just an intangible notion.
To that end, one of the assignments the Teamworks Academy members will have to complete during their time is identifying something about the Teamworks business that could be improved, putting together a game plan to make it better.
Then, they work with the CFO and executive team to institute the changes.
Maurides said that the constant input of academy members fresh out of college will keep the company informed and on top of the changing realities and needs of the modern day college student-athlete versus when he was in school.