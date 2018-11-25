UNC fires head football coach Larry Fedora

Larry Fedora will not be the head coach of the University of North Carolina in 2019.UNC Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham made the decision not to retain Fedora after meeting with members of UNC's Board of Trustees and Chancellor Carol L. Folt.Cunningham told Fedora about the decision Sunday morning."We appreciate all that Larry Fedora has done for us over the last seven years - coming to Carolina in the midst of an NCAA case and bringing stability to our football program when we most needed it,'' Cunningham said. "Despite injuries, despite setbacks and hardships, Larry never made excuses. He focused his teams on overcoming adversity, and I deeply respect the way he persevered and led our program each day with integrity through some tough times. This was not an easy decision because of the deep affinity I have for Larry. It simply is time to take our football program in a new direction."Fedora is owed $3 million per year for the next four years. Those funds will be paid by the Department of Athletics and not through state funds.According to ESPN, UNC also fired defensive coordinator John Papuchis and offensive coordinator Chris Kapilovic.It was a precipitous fall from grace for Fedora who took the Tar Heels to the ACC Championship Game just 3 short years ago.Going to the ACC Championship game in 2015 and finishing the season ranked 15th with a record of 11-3 would be the highlight of his time at North Carolina.Fedora ends his tenure at UNC with a 43-43 record and a 1-3 record in bowl games.He did not fare well against in state competition, going 2-5 against Duke, 3-4 against NCSU, 1-3 against ECU, and 1-1 against Wake Forest.There's no excusing a 2-9 season, especially hot on the heels of a 3-9 season, but to Fedora's credit there was never any quit in his club this year.After Saturday's loss to NCSU, UNC players all spoke of the resolve they unfortunately needed so much of during this bumpy ride. Several were asked if they felt like they were playing for their coach's job. Most said they were playing not just for Fedora but for everyone in the locker room, on the support staff, and in the stands.It was the same losing recipe again Saturday. An offensively fruitless first half when the defense was standing strong and then an inability to get stops in the second half once the offense kicked into gear.A play here and a play there go the other way and we'd be talking about a momentous upset. For two straight years though, those plays have always broken the opposite way. The Heels have perfected losing and that, as Fedora will admit, falls on him.