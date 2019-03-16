Spring Lake residents continue clean up 6 months after Hurricane Florence

Six months after #HurricaneFlorence Tina Danzy is still displaced. She’s moved her family in with her older brother and told me the relocation is starting to feel permanent. Her story tonight on #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/a6t0ZQbm5f — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) March 15, 2019

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hurricane Florence is long gone, but victims are still cleaning up the mess it left behind.Tina Danzy and her family are among many who live in Spring Lake that are still displaced. The storm forced them to dispose of many memories"When you lose a loved one and you have to throw away things that remind you of them, it's pretty hard," said Danzy. "The first month, I cried numerous times a day and cried myself to sleep."Danzy's immediate family and parents moved in with her brother. With no flood insurance, she's thankful for the many organizations like Habitat for Humanity who continue helping residents in need."It's been a tough road," she said. "Really tough road."