'Start Here': Republicans buck Trump, Brits punt on Brexit, terrorists attack mosques

By JUSTIN DOOM
It's Friday, March 15, 2019. Let's start here.

"Start Here" is the flagship daily news podcast from ABC News -- a straightforward look at the day's top stories in 20 minutes. Listen for free every weekday on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn or the ABC News app. On Amazon Echo, ask Alexa to "Play 'Start Here'" or add the "Start Here" skill to your Flash Briefing. Follow @StartHereABC on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for exclusive content, show updates and more.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
abc newsnational
Copyright © 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Carrboro rape suspect accused of 2nd rape involving a child
NC Republicans file bill to force county sheriffs to work with ICE
North Carolina teacher pay rises; educators say figures are skewed
Duke beats Syracuse 84-72 in ACC Tournament quarterfinals
Sephora cuts ties with Loughlin's daughter amid admissions scandal
UNC dispatches Louisville 83-70 in ACC Tournament quarterfinal
Show More
Hurricane Florence damage: Then and now
Hoke County Schools to become first in state to implement pumping stations for new moms
NC State grad, NASA astronaut Christina Koch blasts off to ISS
Downtown New Bern bounces back after Florence, but many families still struggle
Why Facebook, Instagram were down for so long
More TOP STORIES News