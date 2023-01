State Auditor Beth Wood charged in hit-and-run case

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood has been charged in a hit and run.

Wood, a Democrat, is facing misdemeanor charges for hit and run, leaving the scene and property damage.

Her first court appearance is set for Jan. 26.

Wood has served as the state auditor since 2009.

Wood was charged in December by Raleigh police, according to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer.