NC State Highway Patrol trooper killed in Wayne County crash near Pikeville

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina State Trooper has died after a single-vehicle crash while on duty in Wayne County on Friday night.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said Trooper Nolan J. Sanders, a five-year veteran of the State Highway Patrol (SHP) died in the crash.

Officials said Sanders was traveling north on I-795 near Pikeville around 7:15 p.m. when his vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a concrete culvert off the right side of the roadway. Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Our SHP family is devastated by the loss of Trooper Nolan Sanders this evening," the commander of the State Highway Patrol, Colonel Glenn M. McNeill, Jr. wrote. "Trooper Sanders personified what it meant to be a Trooper, his passing will leave a lasting mark on all that had the honor to work together with him. The coming days and weeks will prove to be difficult, but we will stand with the Sanders family throughout this difficult process."

The SHP Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

Trooper Nolan J. Sanders

Courtesy of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wayne countypikevillestate trooperscar crashwayne county newscrash
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News