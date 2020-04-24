RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Birthdays, anniversaries, graduations and other milestones are always special but, this year they are all a little different.
With millions under stay-at-home orders, car parades are the most popular way to celebrate someone's special day. In Raleigh, Sophia Howard's family and friends surprised her with a car parade on her 13th birthday.
"We had a big party planned and it got canceled because of corona(virus)," Howard said. "I was a little upset, but, this is a great makeup for it!"
Along with parades, blinging up the yard with signs is hugely popular. For those in the yard sign industry, business is booming and customers need to book weeks in advance. Sign Gypsies Apex tells ABC11 they are booked well into May.
Doorstep surprises are also rising in popularity. Raleigh's Baloonz Shop specializes in making special balloon bundles and delivering or decorating doorsteps.
Local beer and wine stores like Short Walk Wines in Raleigh will deliver in many cases. For delivery across the nation, ReserveBar specializes in delivering custom engraved bottles of champagne or liquor.
For a bigger splurge, some families are renting full-size arcade games for a few days from companies like Carolina Gamerooms in Apex. Carolina Gamerooms also offers pool tables, foosball, and skee ball tables for rent.
Movie buffs can celebrate with a Netflix Party which allows a group to watch a Netflix show online together. Netflix Party synchronizes video playback and adds group chat.
Here are some creative ways to celebrate milestones while social distancing
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News