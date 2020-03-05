DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A group of Durham high school students will head to New York City to compete in a national science, technology, engineering and math competition.
The team from the North Carolina School of Science and Math were selected as a top 20 finalist in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition. In addition to winning $50,000 in technology and supplies, the students will have a chance to win $100,000.
According to a news release from Samsung Solve for Tomorrow, the competition encourages students to apply STEM-techniques to solve issues in their community.
The Durham team, led by teacher Letitia Hubbard, developed an app that uses artificial intelligence to help users identify recyclable materials and separate them from non-recyclables. The team was selected as one of two state finalists--the other winners from Sallie B. Howard School in Wilson were not selected as national finalists.
Out of the 20 finalists, judges will pick five national winners, which will each receive $100,000 prizes. In addition, one school will be chosen as the Community Choice Award winner, with a prize of $10,000 in technology.
To vote for the North Carolina School of Science and Math's project, or any other team, click here. Voting ends March 30 at 11:59 p.m.
The footage used in this article is archived footage, stay tuned for an updated video.
Durham high school wins $50K STEM prize, selected as finalists for national competition
