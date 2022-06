RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Friday's storm brought down trees all over Wake, Durham and Orange Counties.A number of them fell at a Dix Park which forced the cancelation of the inaugural Oberlin Village Heritage 5K run and walk.Thankfully nobody was in a car when a tree when came crashing down on Duke University Road.An eyewitness said the owner of the car watched the whole thing happen.In Orange County, ABC11 crews watched as a sheriff's deputy tied a rope on a tree to get it out of Hatch Road.Power lines also fell in Cary off of Kingswood Road and lights were out near Harrison and Maynard.