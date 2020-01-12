KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. -- A storm caused major damage at a South Carolina high school, destroying classrooms and buses as severe weather moved through across the country Saturday.
Columbia, S.C., ABC-affiliate WOLO said the storm may have been a tornado.
In a Facebook post, the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office said no storm related injuries have been reported in the area.
"We are very thankful this storm did not hit while our children were in school," the sheriff's office wrote.
SEE MORE | Death toll rises to 11 as millions brave severe weather threat
According to the Associated Press, 11 people across the country died in storms earlier this week, including two first responders.
Storms cause major damage at South Carolina high school
Severe storms caused major damage at a high school in South Carolina. (Kershaw County Sheriff's Office, Facebook)
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News