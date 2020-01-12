Storms cause major damage at South Carolina high school

Severe storms caused major damage at a high school in South Carolina. (Kershaw County Sheriff's Office, Facebook)
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. -- A storm caused major damage at a South Carolina high school, destroying classrooms and buses as severe weather moved through across the country Saturday.

Columbia, S.C., ABC-affiliate WOLO said the storm may have been a tornado.

In a Facebook post, the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office said no storm related injuries have been reported in the area.

"We are very thankful this storm did not hit while our children were in school," the sheriff's office wrote.

SEE MORE | Death toll rises to 11 as millions brave severe weather threat

According to the Associated Press, 11 people across the country died in storms earlier this week, including two first responders.
